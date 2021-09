It's another packed DL Debate podcast with Brendan Devenney. This week he is joined by Brendan Kilcoyne on the Donegal Senior Football Championship, Aaron Kernan gives his thoughts on Tyrone's All Ireland win, there's reaction from the Red Hand's homecoming with Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane while Maureen O'Donnell talks ladies football.

