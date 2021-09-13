Defective Blocks Working Group to present proposals on Friday

A Donegal member of the Defective Blocks Working Group says she is confident that proposals set to be given to Government representatives on Friday will achieve the goals of mica campaigners.

Eileen Doherty has been part of the Working Group since its formation in June, and says that the family representatives on it have been working tirelessly to assess what 100 percent redress would entail, in order to shape their final proposals to be given to the Housing Minister this week.

She feels positive going into Friday's meeting: