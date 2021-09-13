Clrr McMonagle calls on Stephen Donnelly to visit LUH

A Letterkenny Councillor has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to visit Letterkenny University Hospital, so he can see first-hand the issues the hospital is facing on a daily basis.

Sinn Féin's Gerry McMonagle is also the Vice Chairperson of the Regional Health Forum West organisation, and he says that a lack of staffing is starting to take its toll on the hospital and those working within it.

Cllr McMonagle also says that staffing and funding issues were prevalent at LUH well before Covid was an issue, and that he's calling on the Minister for Health to visit due to growing concerns from many regarding the state of the hospital...