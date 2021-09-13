42 waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital today, 464 nationally

42 people are waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital today, according to the latest INMO trolleywatch figures - that's up 9 on Friday's figure, and makes LUH the fourth-most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

There are currently 14 people waiting for a bed in the LUH Emergency Department, up 3, and 28 people waiting on beds on wards elsewhere in the hospital - up 6 on Friday, and the largest number of patients awaiting ward beds in the Republic of Ireland today.

Nationally 464 people are on trolleys awaiting a bed, up 121 on Friday's figure. That's the highest number of people waiting for beds here since the beginning of the pandemic, and the third time in the space of seven days pandemic-high levels of overcrowding have been reached.