1,394 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 1,199 in NI

1,394 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

328 patients are now in hospitals with the virus, of those 58 are in intensive care units.

1,199 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have also been 8 additional covid related deaths reported there today.

461 patients are now being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 43 of those in ICU.

County Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has decreased slightly, but it is still the second-highest figure in the country, at 956.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The national average incidence rate has also slightly dropped, it now stands at 438.4 per 100,000.