Mark Anthony McGinley suspended for Mondays clash with Bohs

Finn Harps face a quick turnaround from Friday’s derby draw with Derry City as they host Bohemian FC on Monday night. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm.

The sides have shared the spoils in their previous meetings this season, with Harps winning the season opener before being put to the sword by the Gypsies at Dalymount.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie: “It’s disappointing to be down bodies against what is a very, very good Bohemians side. They are one team that can absolutely give you a hammering if they are clicking on the night and it will be another huge ask to get a result.

The last time we played they beat us 4-0 and wiped us off the pitch to be honest. They’ll be desperate to kick back into gear once again and get into the European places. We’ll need our lads to step up, as they have all season.”

In team news, Mark Timlin misses out through injury. Mark Anthony McGinley is suspended after being sent off last time out. Johnny Dunleavy, Jordan Mustoe, Adam Foley and Dan Hawkins are doubts.