Gaoth Dobhair ease past Milford – Daire O’Baoill Reaction

Gaoth Dobhair had no problems on the opening day of the Donegal Senior Football Championship against Milford, winning through 4-21 to 2-7 at Maghergallon.

Odhran MacNiallais knocked over 0-7 and Cian Mulligan scored 1-4 while the other three goals were scored by Odhran McFadden Ferry, Donal MacGiolla Bhride and Fionnan Coyle.

The hosts played the second half with 14 men after McFadden Ferry was sent off.

Gaoth Dohair's Daire O’Baoill was happy to be back playing championship football and starting with a win...