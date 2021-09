Kilcar claimed a 1-14 to 1-12 win over St Eunan's at O'Donnell Park in their Donegal Senior Football Championship opener.

Paddy McBrearty's penalty helped Kiclar come from five points down to claim a two point victory.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne report for Highland Radio Sport...

Kilcar boss John McNulty hailed his sides second half performance...