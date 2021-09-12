Donegal GAA Results 10th, 11th & 12th September 2021

By
News Highland
-

Donegal Senior Football Championship

Killybegs 1-07 V 1-13 Glenswilly

Ardara 1-10 v 2-05 Bundoran

Gaoth Dobhair 4-21 v 2-07 Milford

St Eunan’s 1-12 v 1-14 Kilcar

Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Convoy 1-04 V 1-07Fanad Gaels

Cloughaneely 1-13 V 0-13 Naomh Columba

Buncrana 2-10 V 0-05 Burt

Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Dungloe 5-19 V 1-10 Naomh Brd

Naomh Ultan 1-10 V 1-12 Malin

Naomh Muire LR 1-10 V 0-10 Red Hughs

Senior B / Reserve
Killybegs 1-10 V 0-10 Glenswilly

Ardara 6-18 v 0-06 Bundoran

Eunans 3-14 v 1-07 Kilcar

Intermediate B (RESERVE )
Naomh Muire LR 1-09 V 2-15 Red Hughs

Naomh Ultan 1-05 V 1-11 Malin

Dungloe 2-19 V 0-08 Naomh Brd

Junior A Championship

St Eunan's 3-13 V 2-03 Robert Emmets

Na Rossa 2-15 V 0-11 Moville

Carndonagh 2-17 V 2-06 Naomh Colmcille

Naomh Pdraig Muff 3-13 V 0-13 Pettigo

Junior B

Letterkenny Gaels 5-23 V 0-06 Carndonagh

C Championship

Glenfin 0-11 V 2-07 Sean Mac Cumhaill

C Championship Group 1
Naomh Conaill 4-14 V 4-04 Dungloe

C Championship Group 2
Ardara 5-17 V 2-07 Glenswilly

