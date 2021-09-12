Donaldson warns of potential unrest if NI Protocol not changed

The DUP leader has warned a return to the street violence in Northern Ireland over the Brexit protocol is a real possibility.

On Friday Jeffrey Donaldson said checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea were not compatible with the deal to restore the Stormont Executive last year.

He said he would pull his ministers out of the power-sharing agreement in November if changes to the protocol are not delivered.

Speaking today to the BBC, Mr Donaldson says there could also be a return of some of the violence seen earlier this year over the protocol: