All Ireland Champions Tyrone arrived back in Healy Park with Sam Maguire on Sunday afternoon after The Red Hand county won their fourth All Ireland senior crown with a 2-14 to 15 points win over of yesterday.

Second half goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry helped the Red Hands get their hands on Sam Maguire for the first time since 2008.

Goalscorer Cathal McShane spoke with the media at the homecoming...

Ronan McNamee told Francis Mooney it's a great feeling to win the All Ireland...