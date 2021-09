Gardaí say that the road between Carndonagh and Ballyliffin is temporarily closed following a minor road accident this evening.

No one was injured in the incident, but the road is currently closed as there are what are believed to be telegraph poles on the road, and the road is unsafe to pass.

Diversions are in place, but it is expected the road will be opened again by approximately 6:30pm this Sunday evening, after works are completed to clear the road.