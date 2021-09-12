1,346 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 1,031 in North today

1,346 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic of Ireland this afternoon.
There are now 315 people in hospital with the virus, up 4 on yesterday.
59 Covid patients are now in ICU - up one over the same period.
69 fewer people are now in hospitals with Covid-19 now compared to the start of the week, but there are still the same number of ICU cases.
It's been announced that 1,031 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.
A further six Covid deaths have also been announced in the North today.