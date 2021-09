Tyrone have beaten Mayo 2-14 to 15 points to win the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park.

Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry scored the Tyrone goals in the second half after Ryan O'Donoghue missed a penalty.

The win marks the fourth time the Red Hand has won the Sam Maguire as Mayo's wait goes into a 71st year.

Tommy Rooney was at Croke Park...