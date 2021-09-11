Truck driver caught driving with mobile phone also warned for worn tyres

Buncrana Gardaí say a driver they caught driving a 30-tonne lorry while using his mobile phone, was also given a warning due to the poor condition of his tyres.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit say that they issued a fixed charge penalty notice to the driver for using their mobile phone while driving, and also issued a caution to the driver relating to the poor condition of the tyres on the inside tyres each side of the rear axle of the truck - their two spot measurements showing a tread depth of 0.4mm and 1.07mm respectively.

Gardaí wish to remind the public to never drive while using their phone, and to check the tread depth of their tyres regularly, especially when the tyre depth reaches below 3mm, as the minimum tyre tread depth is 1.6mm.