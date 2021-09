The Sheephaven Half took place on Saturday morning - hosted by the 24/7 Triathlon club the and took place in the Downings area.

It was an exciting race and it was James Graham who claimed victory in the men's category with Oran McGhee in second whilst Aidan Callaghan finished in third.

Catherine Sands won the women's event ahead of Helen Perry and Ethna McGorman.

24/7 Triathlon chairman Karl Harvey has the wrap...