Joe Thomson struck late to earn Derry City a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps in the North West Derby.

The Candystripes hit the front on 20 minutes from Junior before Jordan Mustoe levelled for Harps before the break.

Ryan Rainey then fired Harps ahead on 62 minutes before Thomson netted at the death to earn Derry a point.

After the game, Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin he was disappointed not to get all three points...