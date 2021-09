The organisers of today's Mica protest in Lifford say they are particularly anxious to see a strong turnout from the Finn Valley area.

The demonstration, which will see people gather outside the council offices from 1.30 has been organised by the 100% Redress No Less!! group, with campaigner Paddy Diver listed as the main speaker.

Fergal McLaughlin is one of the organisers, last month he urged people from near and far to show their support, and in particular, people in the Finn Valley...