Letterkenny walk-in centre open for vaccinations this weekend, select dates next week

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are operating around the country again this weekend, including in Letterkenny, where the LYIT vaccination centre is open for walk-ins this weekend, as well as five days next week.

The centre is open for walk-ins from 2:30 to 4pm today, Saturday, and tomorrow, Sunday.

You can get either dose 1 or dose 2 of a Pfizer vaccine at the Letterkenny walk-in centre.

Letterkenny walk-in vaccination centre opening times and dates this week:

Saturday 11 September, 2pm to 4:30pm

Sunday 12 September, 2pm to 4:30pm

Monday 13 September 8.30 am - 4.30pm

Tuesday 14 September 8.30 am - 4.30pm

Friday 17 September 12:30pm - 7:00 pm

Saturday 18 September 10:15am - 4:30pm

Sunday 19 September 10:15am - 4:30pm

Yesterday, the vaccination programme in the Republic of Ireland administered its 7 millionth dose, and saw 90 percent of adults reach fully vaccinated status.

Professor Brian McCraith, Chair of the High-Level Taskforce on Vaccination, says the walk-in service is open to anyone over-12, who has yet to receive a first or second dose: