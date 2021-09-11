Letterkenny walk-in centre open for vaccinations this weekend, select dates next week

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are operating around the country again this weekend, including in Letterkenny, where the LYIT vaccination centre is open for walk-ins this weekend, as well as five days next week.
The centre is open for walk-ins from 2:30 to 4pm today, Saturday, and tomorrow, Sunday.
You can get either dose 1 or dose 2 of a Pfizer vaccine at the Letterkenny walk-in centre.
Letterkenny walk-in vaccination centre opening times and dates this week:
- Saturday 11 September, 2pm to 4:30pm
- Sunday 12 September, 2pm to 4:30pm
- Monday 13 September 8.30 am - 4.30pm
- Tuesday 14 September 8.30 am - 4.30pm
- Friday 17 September 12:30pm - 7:00 pm
- Saturday 18 September 10:15am - 4:30pm
- Sunday 19 September 10:15am - 4:30pm
Yesterday, the vaccination programme in the Republic of Ireland administered its 7 millionth dose, and saw 90 percent of adults reach fully vaccinated status.
Professor Brian McCraith, Chair of the High-Level Taskforce on Vaccination, says the walk-in service is open to anyone over-12, who has yet to receive a first or second dose: