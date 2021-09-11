Large crowd gathers for Lifford Mica protest

A large crowd gathered in Lifford this afternoon for the latest Mica protest, with a march from the Donegal County Council offices to a stage in an open area near Croghan Heights.

Campaigner Paddy Diver told the crowd he hopes this will be the last time he has to stand on a stage like that.

Mr Diver told the gathering this is all about people, and this is the crucial month as far as the quest for an equitable resolution is concerned. It came after Minister Darragh O'Brien indicated yesterday that some changes have already been agreed, and he believes agreement can be reached by the end of September.

Pic - Mica Action Group Twitter Account.