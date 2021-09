Tyrone are All Ireland Senior Football Champions for 2021 after they beat Mayo 2-14 to 0-15 at Croke Park.

Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry scored the Tyrone goals in the second half after Ryan O'Donoghue had missed a penalty for Mayo.

The win is the Red Hand's first Sam Maguire since 2008.

Kieran McGeary told Tommy Rooney it's an unbelievable feeling to be crowned All Ireland Champion...

Tommy also spoke with Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher...