“End goal” for Burtonport Railway Walk to be linked with Letterkenny

A Donegal Councilor says recent works on the Greenway following the old railway tracks near Muckish Mountain will have long term benefits for the area, and show what can be achieved when people work together.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says this work has been augmented with a resurfacing project on the road towards Muckish, and that augers well for the future.

Cllr McClafferty says all councillors must now work together to complete the entire Greenway from Burtonport to Letterkenny, as well as other Greenway projects in the county...