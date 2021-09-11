Brett McGinty on his stoppage win over Teodor Nikolov

Brett McGinty has made it three wins from three as a professional after he beat Teodor Nikolov via stoppage in the third round of their bout at the Skydome Arena.

It was a first career stoppage for McGinty who won his opening two fights via decisions.

McGinty who is trained by the legendary Ricky Hatton hopes to have two more fights before the end of the year as he looks to head into 2022 with five wins from five.

Brett McGinty joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to discuss the fight and his upcoming plans for more bouts...