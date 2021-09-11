1,446 Covid-19 cases in ROI today

1,446 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 311 Covid patients are now being treated in hospitals - that's down 17 on yesterday.

58 are in ICU - down one on yesterday's number.

Latest figures show that as of midnight on Wednesday, Ireland's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate stands at 442 cases per 100,000 people, and that County Donegal's incidence has now dropped below 1,000, to 977.4 - but that's still high enough to be the second-highest 14-day figure in the country.