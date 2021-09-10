Watch Harps Reaction: Kosovar Sadiki & Barry McNamee

There was high drama at the end of the Derry City Finn Harps derby on Friday night.

The sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw and both ended the game with ten men.

Goals from Junior and Jordan Mustoe had the teams tied at 1-1 at half time.

Ryan Rainey superb effort put Harps in front in the second half but Joe Thomson's strike on 90 minutes leveled the game.

A dust up followed which resulted in Harps keeper Mark Anthony McGinley and Thomson being sent off.

Johnny Dunleavy had to go into goals for the closing minutes as Harps couldn't bring on their back up keeper because they used up all their substitutes.

Some would have taken the draw before the game but the Harps camp will be disappointed they didn't take the win.

Watch Harps Kosovar Sadiki and Barry McNamee's reaction below speaking with Diarmaid Doherty.



