Visiting restrictions remain in place at LUH due to Covid-19 outbreak

Visiting restrictions remain in place today at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of a Covid 19 outbreak which was confirmed last evening.

An Outbreak Control Team has been convened to manage the response.

In areas where visiting is permitted, one visitor per inpatient per day is being allowed by strict appointment only, with the hospital asking that all visitors are vaccinated and that children do not visit, except when agreed in advance on compassionate grounds.

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised that they should still attend unless advised otherwise.