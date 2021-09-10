Sinn Fein to table motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney

Sinn Fein will table of motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney.

It follows the Katherine Zappone controversy.

The Dáil returns after its summer recess on Wednesday, with one of its first pieces of business to deal with a motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney.

It follows the failed appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN Special Envoy role, with the party saying it wasn't done in a transparent process, and amounted to cronyism, while also falling below the standard expected of Government.

The motion, which will be filed this morning says Minister Coveney failed to explain the handling of this appointment in a credible manner.

Sinn Fein had said it wouldn't table the motion if the Foreign Affairs Minister if he was sanctioned by the Taoiseach, however they feel that hasn't happened.

At the Fianna Fáil think-in in Cavan, Taoiseach Micheal Martin expressed confidence in Minister Coveney - who is in New York chairing a meeting of the UN Security Council.