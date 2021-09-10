Pregnant women in North West urged to get vaccinated

The Medical Lead for the Vaccination Programme for the West and North West is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Women at all stages of pregnancy can now receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine following NIAC's recommendation.

Dr Deirdre Grady, says receiving the vaccine is an opportunity for all women, to protect themselves and their babies.

Walk-in vaccination clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine are being held at Letterkenny Institute of Technology this Saturday and Sunday between 2pm-4:30pm.