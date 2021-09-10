Police seize suspected cocaine in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected cocaine and arrested a 21 year old man following the search of a vehicle in the city yesterday afternoon.

The operation began in the Winchester Park area at around 3 o'clock when police stopped a vehicle and arrested a 21 year old man.

Later last evening, officers conducted a follow up search of a property in the Foyle Road area, during which they located a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1000.

The man arrested has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.