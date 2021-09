Finn Harps went to the Brandywell on Friday night and drew 2-2 with the hosts Derry City.

The Ballybofey side led into the closing minutes but Joe Thomson got the draw for the Candystrips.

Thomson and Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley would then be sent off when they clashed after the goal.

Speaking after the game, the only complaint from Harps boss Ollie Horgan was they conceded late but added they were the happier side when the whistle went...