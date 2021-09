The Housing Minister says he's confident he will be able to deliver an improved mica redress scheme.

Darragh O'Brien met a number of Donegal mica homeowners who were protesting at the Fianna Fail think-in in Cavan yesterday and promised a resolution by the end of the month.

Homeowners are seeking a 100 per cent redress scheme to rebuild their crumbling homes.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister O'Brien said some changes have already been agreed.......