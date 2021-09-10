New Lidl store on the way for Strabane

Strabane is to get a new Lidl store.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee has agreed the new development at Strabane Retail Park and adjoining lands.

Members of the Planning Committee were told existing buildings on the site will be demolished to allow for the erection of the supermarket and retail unit.

The application also included details of access, landscaping and associated site works in the area.

There were some objections to the application relating to concerns over traffic congestion and the possible impact on residential amenities, but planning officials told the committee that they were satisfied any potential adverse impacts had been addressed.

A spokesperson for the applicant told elected members that this was an 8.5 million pounds investment that will see the creation of 10 new full time jobs, the transfer of existing jobs from the old site and the creation of over 50 construction jobs.

They said the investment would also be a significant contribution to local rates and offered customers in the Strabane area wider choice and services.