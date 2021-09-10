Motion of no confidence due to Taoiseach’s failure to stand up to FG – Deputy MacLochlainn

Sinn Fein's Chief Whip in the Dail says the tabling of a motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney is due to the failure of the Taoiseach to stand up to Fine Gael.

The party says the attempted appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy role amounted to cronyism.

The expected motion says Minister Coveney failed to explain the handling of the appointment in a credible manner.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who is Sinn Fein Chief Whip in the Dail says they were left with no other option than to do what they believe is right: