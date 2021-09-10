McGinty wins again with stoppage in Coventry

Brett McGinty extended his professional boxing record to 3-0 on Friday evening in Coventry.

The Donegal middleweight defeated Teodor Nikolov with a stoppage in the third round of the Hennessy Promotion bill at the Skydome Arena.

Nikolov was on the deck several times before the referee stepped in.

It was a first career stoppage for McGinty who won his opening fights via discussions.

Brett who is trained by the legendary Ricky Hatton is expected to have two more fights before the end of the year as he looks to head into 2022 with five wins from five.