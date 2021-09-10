Irish Water to replace problematic water mains in Creeslough

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is replacing over 1 km of problematic, old water mains in Cashel Road, Creeslough, Co Donegal to provide a more safe and secure water supply for customers in the area.

The utility says the works will also reduce the high level of leakage and bursts in the area and improve supply. The ageing water mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Declan Cawley, Irish Water, explained: “These essential works will benefit customers in the area by replacing ageing water mains with new and improved plastic pipes, which will strengthen and reinforce the water network. The immediate impact of this work will see an improvement to water supply in the area with reduced leakage rates and unplanned outages when bursts occur.

He added that; “Upon completion, there will be significant improvements in the network performance and levels of customer service in this area in terms of efficiency and security of supply.”

The works are scheduled to commence mid-September along the R245 Carrigart Road, Cresslough, Co Donegal and are due for completion by the end of October 2021. Farrans Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.