HSE confirm Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre lease agreement being finalised

The HSE has confirmed that the lease agreement for the new Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre is being finalised.

Concerns have been raised over the delay in progressing the €2.5 million project.

A contract for the new health centre was signed in 2018 and was expected to open in 2020 but as of yet, no progress has been made on site.

In a statement, the HSE say the lease lease agreement is currently being finalised and intended to be signed by both parties, the HSE and the Developer in the coming weeks.

However, no indication as to when the works will commence has been given.