Higgins wants Derry reaction against derby rivals

Last week's postponement of their game at Bohs means it is back-to-back North West derbies for the Candystripes as Finn Harps arrive at the Brandywell on Friday evening.

Ruaidhri Higgins described his side's performance in the recent cup game at Ballybofey as 'flat' but said he saw the reaction in training this week that he had been looking for.

"We weren't great in that cup game but there haven't been too many performances like that from us to be fair."

"The short break hasn't done us any harm. I think the players are re-energised and there

has been a real hunger around the training ground to get going again."

"It will be a very tough game- I've said many times that this is the best Finn Harps squad I've seen in my time involved in this league. They have some really good players and are on a winning run of six matches including wins over the top two teams in the table."

"They'll want to play it down but they will have one eye on a European place this season."

"Apart from the blip in the cup we've been going well ourselves however and we'll be looking to pick up three points on Friday night."

On the team front, Marc Walsh remains out and Bastien Hery is due back from International duty tonight (Thursday) and will be checked over in the morning.

There has been no change to the number of supporters allowed into the game- the 1150 capacity in place for a while yet.