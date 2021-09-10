Fianna Fail TD calls on Micheal Martin to step down

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness has called on party leader Micheal Martin to step down.

The Carlow-Kilkenny representative blasted the party in a letter to members last night, describing it as an 'echo chamber' with 'entirely unrealistic' views.

He also stated that party legends would be 'rotating at speed' in their graves at Fianna Fail's current state.

Deputy McGuinness says it's time for the current Taoiseach to step aside:

The issue of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol will be discussed at Fianna Fail's Think In today.

TDs and Senators will meet in Co. Cavan again today ahead of the new Dail term.

The party will also consider the impact of Covid-19 and its priorities for Budget 2022.

Yesterday, the party released results of a survey which revealed Fianna Fail members felt the party lacked a clear identity, due to its close ties with Fine Gael in recent years.