Ards Forest Park is to receive €60,000 in funding.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, confirmed the funding as part of a €1.2 million fund to support recreation facilities and outdoor tourism in forest parks and Coillte sites will go towards upgrade works on access roads to the park.

He says it is important to continuously upgrade areas such as Ards Forest Park which have become so vital during the pandemic as people re-engaged with outdoor spaces.