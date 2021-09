The DUP has been accused of going into panic mode, in threatening to trigger an election in Northern Ireland.

Party Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said yesterday that issues he has with the Protocol must be fixed immediately.

It comes as the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic begins the final day of his tour in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein MLA for South Armagh Conor Murphy, says there are many more important issues the DUP could spend time on: