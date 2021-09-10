Calls for old phone box in Letterkenny to be used for defibrillator

Donegal County Council is to be asked to liaise with Eir with a view towards using the old phone box on Letterkenny's Lower Main Street to house a defibrillator.

The issue will be raised at a meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District next week by Cathaoirleach Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says this is a central location in a very busy area where there have been incidents in the past.

He says there is already a group of people interested in fundraising for such a project, and the council has a role in paving the way for that to happen: