33 people waiting on a bed at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital remains the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

There's been a slight decrease in the number of people awaiting a bed at the hospital to 33 with 11 patients waiting in the Emergency Department and a further 22 on wards.

Visiting restrictions are in place at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak which is impacting a number of wards.

An Outbreak Control Team has been convened to manage the response.

A total of 343 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch report.