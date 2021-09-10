1,620 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,687 in NI

1,620 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

Covid rates in Donegal continue to fall, with the 14 day incidence rate now back below 1000.

In the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday there were 1,556 covid cases in the county, a rate of 977 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to a national rate of 442.

56 fewer people are in hospital with Covid-19 now than four days ago.

The figure rose to 384 on Monday - the highest in nearly six months - but now stands at 328.

Latest figures show Cork University Hospital has 36 Covid patients - the highest in the country.

59 patients are in intensive care units with the virus throughout the country.

There were 14 Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital, 1 in ICU.

1,687 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Six virus-related deaths have also been reported in the most recent 24-hour period.

461 Covid patients are in hospital in the North, with 43 in intensive care.