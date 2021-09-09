Women at all stages of pregnancy urged to get Covid vaccine

Covid-19 vaccines are available for women at any stage of pregnancy from today.

It follows advice from NIAC for an mRNA jab to be given at any time during the nine months.

The HSE in the North West is recommending all women take up the offer, and talk to their GP, obstetrician or midwife if they have any questions.

COVID-19 vaccination now available for women at any stage of pregnancy

From today (09 September 2021) women at any stage of pregnancy are now being offered an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), following a recent NIAC recommendation. The HSE is encouraging pregnant women to take up the COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered, following a discussion with their midwife, GP or obstetrician.

Dr Peter McKenna, National Clinical Director of the HSE National Women & Infants Health Programme explains, “Evidence shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe and we now have a lot of experience of vaccination in pregnancy."

Dr McKenna adds, “We are recommending women, who are pregnant, trying for a baby or might get pregnant in the future get a COVID-19 vaccine. It is important that pregnant women protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus. We are encouraging women to take up this opportunity to avail of the vaccination and protect both themselves and their babies from getting unwell.”

The HSE is encouraging women to talk to their obstetrician, midwife or GP about getting their COVID-19 vaccine if they are pregnant. Following this consultation, women can attend for a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre at various locations across the country.

Factual and updated information on the COVID-19 vaccine is available on the HSE website. The HSE encourages all women to read the information, and to discuss vaccination with their obstetric caregiver.

Most maternity hospitals/units are also having the vaccine discussion with women at their booking visit (12 to 14 weeks gestation).

Attending a Vaccination Centre

Please see a link to the timings and locations of the walk-in vaccination centres here.

Timings in the designated vaccination centres will vary across locations. For more information on going to a walk-in vaccination clinic, see the HSE website here.

What to bring

Everyone attending a walk-in clinic should also wear a face covering and something that will make it easy to get the vaccine in their upper arm, like a short sleeved t-shirt. For more information on going to your Covid-19 vaccine appointment, see the HSE website here.

For the latest information on the vaccine and pregnancy, please visit here