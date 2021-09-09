Visiting restrictions at LUH

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of a Covid 19 outbreak which management say is impacting a number of wards.

An Outbreak Control Team has been convened to manage the response.

In areas where visiting is permitted, t5he hospital is facilitating one visitor per inpatient each day by appointment, with times staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.

The hospital is asking that all visitors are vaccinated, and that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds.

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised that they should still attend unless advised otherwise.

As a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital, which is impacting a number of wards, visiting restrictions have been introduced at the hospital.

In accordance with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened at LUH and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital. An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there are two or more positive cases.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak. Letterkenny University Hospital is facilitating patient visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance. However, visitors are being asked only to attend if absolutely necessary and to be mindful of patient and staff safety.

The hospital is following the national public health guidance in relation to the management of suspect cases, confirmed cases and close contacts. COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is being carried out.

People coming to the hospital must continue to follow all the public health guidance including wearing a face mask and using hand gel regularly.

Letterkenny University Hospital is also requesting that where possible, approved visitors will have received a COVID-19 vaccination, in order to minimise the risk to patients.

The hospital facilitates one visitor per inpatient each day by appointment. Appointments are staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm. Only one person can visit at any given time and only one visit per per patient per day can be facilitated at the present time. Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or Unit in advance. Visitors are required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, prior to visiting the hospital.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward / Unit manager.

Hospital appointments are going ahead

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised that they should still attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and advised not to attend.

People should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time alone to help with social distancing, unless the support of another person is essential.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, awaiting a COVID-19 test or test result or has had a positive test within the last 14 days should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.