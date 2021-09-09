Taoiseach met by Mica protests at FF gathering in Cavan

Around 30 Mica homeowners and protesters met the Taoiseach and other Fianna Fail personnel as they arrived in Cavan earlier today for the annual Fianna Fail Think-In.

They're calling on Michael Martin and others to speak to them about the issue.

There won't be a leadership challenge, but when questioned, the Taoiseach said parliamentary party members rarely agree unanimously on who should lead them.

It follows reports that as many as 15 TDs would support a motion of no confidence in him.

An internal report into the party's recent poor general election performance, found that members feel the party has no clear identity.

The report is being discussed today.

Speaking on his way into the meeting, Taoiseach Michael Martin was asked if he's concerned that some TDs are unhappy with his leadership............