The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal is the second highest in the country at 1,021 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate of infection in Co Monaghan is the highest and nearly three times the national average, standing at 1,289 compared to a national rate of 458.

332 Covid patients are in hospital today, down three from yesterday, with 56 in intensive care.