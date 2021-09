The Labour leader says his party fully supports 100% redress for Mica affected homeowners.

Alan Kelly is in Donegal today to meet with homeowners affected by the defective block issue and has also met with the PRO of the Mica Action Group and the Chair of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that there remains many outstanding questions.

He says it's vital a 100% redress scheme is implemented in reality and not just in name: