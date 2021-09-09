E&I deal to see continued investment and job creation

The founder and Chief Executive of E&I Engineering says the acquiring of the company by Vertiv will lead to continued investment and job creation.

The Inishowen based company has confirmed that all current roles will be safeguarded as part of the almost €2 billion deal along with 100 new jobs to be created in the North West next year.

E&I Engineering currently employ 2,100 people worldwide.

Founder and Chief Executive of E&I Engineering, Philip O’Doherty says although Government's on both sides of the border have failed to deliver jobs for the North West, the region he says, is a great place to invest: