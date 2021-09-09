DUP leader warns Stormony won’t survive if protocol issues aren’t resolved

The DUP leader says Stormont won't survive if issues with the Northern Ireland protocol aren't resolved.

The North remains in the European Union single market for goods and continues to apply EU customs rules.

Jeffrey Donaldson has also confirmed that DUP Ministers will immediately withdrawn from North-South structures.

EU Commission vice-President is visiting Northern Ireland today for discussions on the protocol

Mr Donaldson says the future of the power-sharing government is at stake if there aren't big changes: